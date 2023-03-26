Our beloved Mother, Ma Joan, JOAN COOK WING passed away in the Fall of 2022 in Sanibel, Florida at the age of 89.
Born to John Paul Cook and Gertrude Rollins Cook (Belle, WV) in Charleston, WV, November 20, 1932,
Joan attended Queens College in Charlotte, NC and graduated from West Virginia University Institute of Technology. Predeceased by her doting husband of 47 years John (Jack) Adams Wing.
Survived by her three loving children: Lloyd (Willy)William Montgomery (Cynthia) of Park Ridge, IL, Elisabeth (Beth) Paulette Montgomery (Eugene Tssui) of Emeryville, CA, and Mary Ellen Flaherty (Brendan) Sanibel, FL. Adored by her nine grandchildren: Mary Chase Tsui, John Kenneth Wing Brice, Emma Joan Wing Brice, Paul Cook Montgomery, Jay Wing Montgomery, Paolo Raino-Tsui, Sorell Raino-Tsui, Carly Caceres, and Brendan Flaherty. Remembered fondly by her seven great-grandchildren and many admiring friends.
Joan began her professional career as an English teacher at DuPont High School in Kanawha County, West Virginia and later in Prince George's County, Maryland. After moving to the Midwest Joan pursued a law degree at Chicago-Kent law school. One of only three women in her class, Joan received her JD in 1974. Additionally, Joan was a devoted philanthropist, dedicating her time and talents hosting, fund-raising, and participating in numerous Chicago-area charities and civic causes: Children's Home & Aid Society of Illinois, Evanston Garden Club, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Woman's Board of Ravinia, Fortnightly of Chicago, and Woman's Board of the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
There will be a Celebration of Life at The Evanston's Woman's Club in June.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Children's Home and Aid.
