JOAN EILEEN HARLESS McDORMAN, 80, of Wharton, WV passed away February 17, 2023.
She was born November 6, 1942 and was a daughter of the late Auldine and Mildred Harless. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Herman Harless of Wharton; and grandson Marty George of Columbus OH.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Emil McDorman; two daughters, Robin (Erman) Moore of Wharton and Dawn (Martin) George of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Steve) Tackett of Wharton, David (Danielle) Moore of Wharton, Daniel (Heather) Moore of Wharton, and Courtney (Jake) Harvey of Dayton, OH; 13 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and her best dog companion Annie who is 15 years old.
She was always a big part of her children and grandchildren's lives. Always supported them in every way. Worked as a transcriptionist for a court reporter, law office, sawmill, and retired as a clerk at local gas station. She was a Christian and taught her children and grandchildren how important God should always be in their lives.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 20 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Clay Tincher officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.