Joan Eileen Harless McDorman
JOAN EILEEN HARLESS McDORMAN, 80, of Wharton, WV passed away February 17, 2023.

She was born November 6, 1942 and was a daughter of the late Auldine and Mildred Harless. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Herman Harless of Wharton; and grandson Marty George of Columbus OH.

