JOAN ELIZABETH (ARTHUR) NULL, 85, of Charleston, passed away on April 10, 2020.
She was born on January 6, 1935 in Powellton, WV to the late Bill and Vivian Staten Arthur. She was a Graduate of West Virginia School of Technology and Baptist Bible Institute in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a Teacher with the Kanawha County School Board and longtime member of Fair Haven Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and loved history and historical places.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Null; sisters, Vivian, Violet, Virginia, Viola and Billie; brother, Frank.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Janey (Art) Rose and Tami (David) Booth; five grandchildren, Hope, Phillip, Heather, Travis and Tyler; 13 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sister, Jerry Stubbs; brother, Vincent Arthur; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Due to COVID-19 local and federal guidelines and restrictions, a private family service was held at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with entombment in Sunset Memorial Park.
Memories of Joan may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.