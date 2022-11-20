JOAN FETTY, 92, of Charleston, passed away on November 16, 2022.
Born in South Malden, WV, she was the daughter of the late Seybert Cooper and Goldie Turley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 5 siblings.
Joan was a faithful Christian and was formerly an active member of the Northside Nazarene Church in Charleston. Joan was an excellent homemaker and caring wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Bernard Fetty; children, Steven Fetty and Angelia (William) Rose; sister, Lula "Tinie" Postlethwait; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and relatives.
The Fetty family would like to thank Beth McClanahan for her compassionate care of Joan. A special thank you to her niece, Patty Boley, for giving her time and love to the family. The family would also like to acknowledge their appreciation to Hospice Care, especially, Scott Casdorph and Beth Copenhaver.
A Celebration of Joan's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville, with Rev. John Hayes, officiating. Visitation will be at 12 p.m., one hour prior to services. She will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's honor to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.