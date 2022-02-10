JOAN FRANCES COPLEY ADAMS, 78, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, February 7, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Joan attended Bible Center Church and was a 1961 graduate of Chapmanville High School. She retired from CAMC. Her most treasured times were when she was taking care of her family, cooking, and spending time with her husband and dog in the woods.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnett and Miriam Maynard Copley.
Joan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Orville; daughters, Lesia (Timothy) Keffer, Natalie (Rick) Withrow; grandchildren, Chase Keffer, Jennifer Keffer, Tyler (Jennifer) Withrow, Garrett (Jarrett) Withrow; great grandson, Samuel Withrow.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 11, 2022, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Hubbard Hospice House for their care of Joan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25312.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.