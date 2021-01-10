JOAN FRANCES WYSONG, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 5 at the home of her son, James Elliott Wysong.
Joan was a loving mother and grandmother. She was born to Bernard and Marie Franklin Elliott in Minnesota.
Left to cherish her memory, her daughter, Wendy Marie Long and husband Larry; son James Elliott Wysong and wife Agnes; and her pride and joy granddaughter Lindsey Marie Long.
Joan was a loving and kind person who worked hard in many endeavors. She began a successful massage therapy practice in 1990 and worked hard to help patients for over 25 years. She became a devoted and longtime Board President of the West Virginia Massage Therapy Licensing Board, working tirelessly to help the industry she loved and felt could truly help people.
Joan was deeply spiritual person and was committed to alternative healing in many forms. She is known through the region as advocate for spiritual beliefs. She loved helping all those that she could. She will be remembered fondly by those she worked to help.
A special thanks to Agnes Wysong her loving daughter in law and longtime care giver, she was an angel to the whole family. Also thanks to the staff at Hospice who provided much support.
A memorial service will be held at a later time due to current COVID Restrictions.
The family suggests donations to Kanawha Hospice at 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may visit Joan's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
