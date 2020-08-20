JOAN MARIE BURNS PRESTON, 84, of Barboursville, WV passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, August 22, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, WV. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
