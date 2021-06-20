JOAN PATRICIA NEWLAND, 73, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2021.
She was born on September 13, 1947, in Charleston, West Virginia, daughter of the late Monroe S. Bailey. Preceding her in death were her sister, Charlotte A. Hayes and her only child Terry Vincent Newland.
She is survived by her husband Bill Dunaway; mother, Julia A. Bailey; brothers, Wayne (Joyce) Bailey and Keith M. Bailey; sister, Cathy Cordell; a very special nephew Christopher Fields and a host of family and friends.
A special thank you to the CAMC nurses and Hospice Care.
A Graveside service will be held at noon, Monday June 21, 2021 at the Goff McClanahan Cemetery on Kelley's Creek Road in Sissonville with Pastor Paul Bailey officiating.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Newland Family.