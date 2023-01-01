Thank you for Reading.

Joan Scarlett Winebrenner
JOAN SCARLETT WINEBRENNER, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in McLean, Virginia in the home of her son and his family. With her family close by, she peacefully succumbed to the pancreatic cancer that she had been fighting for the past three months.

Joan was born in Chester County, Pennsylvania on November 20, 1940 to Anne Exton Stone and William Joseph Scarlett. The eldest of four children, Joan was a loving and generous older sister who was revered by her younger siblings Elsie, George, and Elizabeth. The family home was Rockinghorn, a beautiful farm that the family adored.

