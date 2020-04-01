Joan Shamblin

Mrs. JOAN SHAMBLIN, 77, of Liberty, passed away March 30, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. Gatens - Harding Funeral Home is serving the Shamblin family.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Adkins, Rodney - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park.

DeBoard, Mabel - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.

Gandee, Jima - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.