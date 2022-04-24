Joan Spears Apr 24, 2022 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOAN SPEARS 85, of Dunbar went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Joan's family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joan Spears Nitro Arrangement Funeral Home Lord Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sally Jane “Sallee" Fluharty Geraldine Wilson-Smith Helen Kelly Chapman Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Alice Herring Barksdale John Franklin Sigman Blank David Bruce Tucker Charles L. “Tink” Burgess Larry Allen Oxley Betty Lou Spradling Grant Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 25, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes