Joan Spears Apr 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOAN SPEARS 85, of Dunbar went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Joan's family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Alice Herring Barksdale Charles L. “Tink” Burgess John Franklin Sigman Blank David Bruce Tucker Larry Allen Oxley Betty Lou Spradling Grant Blank Alice Herring Barksdale Blank Larry Allen Oxley Trending Now Articles ArticlesAmphibious aircraft a curiosity on the KanawhaStatehouse Beat: If at first you blunder, call a special sessionWVU football: Crowder, Fox shine in Gold-Blue GameMarshall football: Green beats White in defensive battleWV, Kentucky ratepayer advocates say AEP plans for Mitchell plant and Kentucky Power are too risky for customersKanawha schools cutting 55 positions as enrollment, tax revenue expected to drop; teacher of the year announcedFew traces remain of New River ghost town of ClaremontAtmosphere, coaching lead 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game report cardOne Month at a Time: The WODPHOTOS: Food trucks roll into Eleanor for festival Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 24, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes