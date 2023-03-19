JOAN T. MANGUS of St. Albans passed away at the age of 88 on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born in Rush, Kentucky to the late Edward and Grace Tufts. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years James F. "Jim" Mangus; stepmother, Marcella Tufts and sister, Janice Goff.
Joan had retired from the Kanawha County School Board in 1986. She was an active and loyal member of the Green Valley Church of God serving in many capacities for over 70 years.
Joan is survived by her 2 daughters, Janice (Harold) and Julia; grandchildren, Christina (Marshall), Kendra (Brandon), Casandra, Brannon, Brian (Sarah) and great grandchildren, Jacob, Makayla, Brody, Laney, Colton, Brinkley, Emma, and Annabella. Along with several nephews and nieces.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Gary Bennett and Pastor David Bowen officiating. Entombment will follow immediately in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral service.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Sharon Simpson for her loving and excellent care giving for Joan along with Carol Keeling, Linda Handley and Goldie Farley.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Green Valley Church of God, In Memory of Joan T. Mangus, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans, WV 25177.