Joan T. Mangus
JOAN T. MANGUS of St. Albans passed away at the age of 88 on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She was born in Rush, Kentucky to the late Edward and Grace Tufts. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years James F. "Jim" Mangus; stepmother, Marcella Tufts and sister, Janice Goff.

