JOANN BELT, died peacefully at home on September 12, 2020, with her husband by her side. JoAnn was born in Valley Fork, WV on November 23, 1937, the youngest child to the late Roy and Mildred Butcher Donohue. She is survived by her husband, Ovid Belt and their three children, William, Ovid "Pip" (Joy) and Tonja (Steve) Stuart. She was predeceased by her youngest child Tim in 2011. She loved her 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, referring to them as her "breathing angels". She was preceded in death by her siblings Betty Jett, Clifford "Skip" Donohew and Mary Workman. She has one surviving brother, John Donohue.
JoAnn loved gardening, canning, baking (she was known for her meringue pies, scratch biscuits and cornbread) and took a candy-making class so she could send treats to family and friends at Christmas, her favorite holiday. She enjoyed being in the kitchen whipping up homemade meals. She enjoyed going to yard and estate sales in search of "treasures". She was a huge Elvis fan, collected Elvis commemorative bottles and even had an Elvis phone that loudly played "Blue Suede Shoes" whenever there was a call.
JoAnn was devoted to Ovid. They were together for 62 years and loved the home they built on the Elk River. Ovid tirelessly cared for her the last few years as she declined from Alzheimer's. She will be missed.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Hospice Care Charleston for their assistance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 or www.hospicecarewv.org.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Butcher Cemetery in Maysel, WV.