JOANN CABELL HARMON, loving wife and mother, 85, of Mason, WV, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Monday, June 6, 2022, leaving from Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, OH.
Born March 27, 1937, at Chapmanville, WV, she was the beloved daughter of the late Albert and Lola Butcher Cabell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Richard Carl Harmon; one son, Richard Keith Harmon; one daughter-in-law, Delia Harmon; one sister, Sadie Bryant; and three brothers, Roger Cabell, Johnny Cabell, and Maywood Cabell.
Mrs. Harmon was a cook at New Haven Elementary School for 30 years, where she was known for her famous dinner rolls and delicious meals she prepared for the students. A devout Christian, she was the founding member of the Faith Baptist Church at Mason, WV. In her spare time, and especially after retirement, Joann loved traveling. Aside from her love of traveling and cooking, she dearly loved her family.
She is survived by one son, Danny (Kristy) Harmon; one daughter-in-law, Connie Harmon; three grandchildren, Trevor (Nikki) Harmon, Brittany (Mark) Tarakji, and Hailee Proffitt; four great grandchildren, Harlen "Harley" Harmon, Delia Harmon, Brooklyn Tarakji, and Elias Tarakji; one brother, Donald (Sandy) Cabell; two sisters-in-law, Kim Cabell and Geneva Cabell; and her very special friend with whom she loved to travel, Mary Burton. Additionally, she also leaves behind several nieces and nephews along with a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV, with Rev. John E. Godby officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.