JoAnn Chapman

JoANN E. CHAPMAN, 81, of Huntington, died, Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospital, Huntington. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service time. Services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. at www.facebook. com/hensonandkitchen. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, the family asks that guests wear face masks or facial covering.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, April 30, 2020

Burns, Glenda - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Conner, Mary - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.