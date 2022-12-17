Thank you for Reading.

JoAnn Greene Hines
JOANN GREENE HINES, 86, of Poca, passed away on December 13, 2022, at Teays Valley Assisted Living.

She was born on May 21, 1936, in Charleston, WV to the late Henry and Josephine Greene. She grew up and attended Charleston High School, after graduating she went to work for C&P Telephone Company in Charleston. JoAnn stopped working to raise her family in Poca, WV and then she worked at Hecks Warehouse in Nitro. JoAnn was a member Poca United Methodist Church and volunteered at Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Pantry at the church.

