JOANN GREENE HINES, 86, of Poca, passed away on December 13, 2022, at Teays Valley Assisted Living.
She was born on May 21, 1936, in Charleston, WV to the late Henry and Josephine Greene. She grew up and attended Charleston High School, after graduating she went to work for C&P Telephone Company in Charleston. JoAnn stopped working to raise her family in Poca, WV and then she worked at Hecks Warehouse in Nitro. JoAnn was a member Poca United Methodist Church and volunteered at Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Pantry at the church.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; her son, David Barry Hines, twin infant daughters and three sisters Barbara Reese, Kay Wazell, and Freda Harrison.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 62 years, James L. "Jim" Hines; daughter Tondra (Rich) Valenzi of Manassas, VA; two grandchildren Jimmy and Andria Valenzi both of Manassas, VA; caregiver Cathy Warren, and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of JoAnn's life will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV with Pastor Delbert Hawley and Rev. Sarah Facemyer Lamb officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to honor JoAnn to either Poca United Methodist Church 112 Silver Street, Poca, WV 25159 or Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Bank, PO Box 9, Poca, WV 25159.