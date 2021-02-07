JOANN HAYNES, 73, of Charleston, WV, passed away February 4, 2021.
Born October 17, 1947 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Georgia Hackney Harless. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her lifelong companion, Tommy Haynes; brother, Clinton Harless and son, Kevin Crouch. She enjoyed playing bingo and going camping.
She is survived by her sons, Bubby (Ingrid Taylor) Crouch, Damon Haynes and Jon (Crystal Hamrick) Haynes; daughter, Sherri Cox; sisters, Linda Barker and Connie Hall; brother, Jeffrey Harless; 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family at Cunningham-Parker & Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Davis, officiating. Burial will follow at Hackney Cemetery in Pocatalico.
