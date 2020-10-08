JOANN HOFFMAN was born July 31, 1932 on Colt Run Ridge, Spencer, WV, and died September 28, 2020 at Antioch, CA.
JoAnn is survived by sons Dr. Jeffrey R. White and wife, Jane, of Melbourne, FL and Scott White of Bay Point, CA.
She was predeceased by her parents Holly Wood and Kathleen Mount Hoff, her husband of 39 years Dr. Edwin D Hoffman, her sister Betty L. Frye of Vallejo, CA and her brother Holly Wood Hoff Jr., of Sparta, TN.
JoAnn and Ed retired in 1988 and moved from Institute / Dunbar, WV to Martinez, CA.
Per her wishes and personal instructions to family, there will be no funeral service. Her body will be cremated.