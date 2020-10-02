JOANN (JAVINS) BELCASTRO, age 90, passed away at her home on September 29, 2020.
Born June 1, 1930 in Iroquois, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Myrtle (Whitlock) Javins.
Joann was a 1949 graduate of Montgomery High School and was employed by C&P Telephone Company as an operator in the 1950's. She was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception/St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church. Her enjoyment came from the love of family, cooking, quilting and reading.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Pasquale (Pat) Belcastro, sister Betty Carelli, brothers Orris Lee, William Lloyd & Ernest, Jr.
Joann is survived by her daughters Patricia (Patty) Ferrell (Marshall "Steve"/deceased), Lisa Painter (Robert "Chunky") of Smithers; Mary Richmond (Kevin) of Friendswood, Texas. Sister: Peggy Thompson of Tallassee, Alabama. Five grandchildren: Christina (Christy) Ferrell-Kincaid (Rick) of St. Albans; Jill Wood of Crab Orchard; Nicholas Painter (Morgan) of Bridgeport; Michael Painter (Brandi) of Montgomery; Emily Amos (Matthew) of Cypress, Texas. Seven great-grandchildren: Rickey, Evan, & Miles Kincaid, Anthony & Katie Wood, Kennedy & Collin Painter.
The family would like to extend thanks to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, Deacon John Yaquinta (Joann's nephew) will conduct a private family service on Saturday, October 3, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
You may visit Joann's tribute page at odellfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences.