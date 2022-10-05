JoAnn Kyle Oct 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOANN KYLE, 73, of Cross Lanes, passed away September 30, 2022 after a brief illness.She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Kyle; daughters, Kim Kyle, and Brianne Taylor; grandson, Jayden Taylor; and siblings, Sandy D'Allesandro, Pam Wilmoth, Kelly Kessel, and Bill Neal.JoAnn loved her family deeply and will be missed by all. She never like to be the center of attention, so her service will be private for immediate family members only.Friends wishing to honor JoAnn are invited to make a donation in her name to a charity of your choice.Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Gail (Johnson) Harrison Blank Eunice Mae Bailey Diana Topeka Blank Sandra Jean Green Blank Rita Searls Robert Lee Adams Charles Lee Curry Bertha I. Clements Blank Renee Marie Peralta Blank Kermit "Boogie" Lee Burgess Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone Art Walk Richwood success proves city's investment in the arts paying off A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities