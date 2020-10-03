JOANN LOVEJOY SOWARDS TOMPKINS, of Milton, WV. Passed away, September 30, 2020. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, October 5, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Pastor Bob Ray officiating. Interment will follow at Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo, WV. Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m., Monday, October 5, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
