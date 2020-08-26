JOANN (VARNEY) BAILEY, 85, of Charleston, WV, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, August 25, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare-Valley Center, South Charleston, WV, after a long illness.
She is survived by her brother Lovell (Karen) Clevinger, Murrells Inlet, SC, daughters Paulette (William) Snidow, Alum Creek, WV, Pamela (Danny) Priestley, Sod, WV, Kelly (Mike) Burrows, and Jennifer Cook, both from Charleston, WV, as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to the staff at Valley Center for all of their care.
To honor JoAnn's wishes there will be no services. Her interment will be in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.