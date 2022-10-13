Thank you for Reading.

JoAnn Walker Gates Barr
JOANN WALKER GATES BARR, born December 24, 1936, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, was a faithful, fun, and loving mother and friend who died on October 9, 2022, in Fort Myers, Florida, with her daughter Jamie and granddaughter Emma by her side.

JoAnn graduated Parkersburg High School, Parkersburg, WV, in 1954. She then earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Marietta College, Marietta, OH, 1958, and went on to work as a middle school teacher. Always volunteering, especially to help children, she also worked alongside her husband Frank Allen Gates, who predeceased her, in their businesses of refurbishing oil well parts for resale, and in raising cattle at their farm in Monroe County, West Virginia. After Frank's death she relocated from Charleston, West Virginia, to Fort Myers, Florida, in 1983, residing there since. She worked for several years in running Applied Building Construction with her husband Raymond G. Barr, who also predeceased her. They were involved with building Med-Center Plazas throughout southwest Florida, some of the first duplexes along Santa Barbara Blvd, as well as custom homes throughout the area. She retired from Lee County Schools and the Lee Adolescent Mother's Program in 2002, where she served as a Nursery Director and lovingly cared for the students' children for eleven years.

