Joann White
JOANN WHITE, 74, of Wooster, died January 6, 2022 at The Wexner Center, in Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, www.stjudes.org/donate.

Joann was born July 14, 1947 in Sissonville, WV to Howard and Lola Fields Hively.

She married Roger White on November 18, 1967.

Joann worked as a homemaker. She enjoyed bowling, online games, and spending time with her family. Joann loved her cats, Boots, Angel, Smoky, and Sunshine.

Joann will be deeply missed by her husband, sons Roger Lee White of Wooster and Greg (Jennifer) White of Ashland; grandchildren Tyler and Emma; sister Doris (Jack) Fields of Walton, WV.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Doy, Howard Jr, Eddie; sisters Dottie, Jean, and nephew Gus McCoy.

