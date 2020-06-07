JoANNA C. COLLINS, 85, of Dunbar, passed away on June 5, 2020.
She was born in Philippi to the late Fred and Constance Currance.
JoAnna was a longtime member of Dunbar First Baptist Church. She was member the Eastern Star of Charleston, Chapter 88 and past matron/secretary of Eastern Star Dunbar Chapter 133. She retired from Union Carbide after 32 years of employment. She was a 1952 graduate of Harrisville High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley McCann Jr. and wife Vera, and James Robert McCann.
JoAnna is survived by her husband, Hayward Collins Jr.; children, Melinda Jo Susser and her husband Michael, Melissa Ann Smith, Johnny Lucas and his wife Kim; twin sister, Suzanna Bradbury and her husband George; granddaughters, Brittany Lucas, Mallory Pampiks; grandsons, Jacob Susser, Woody Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will follow in Harrisville I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dunbar First Baptist Church, 311 16th Street, Dunbar, WV 25064 or to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.