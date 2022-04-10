JOANNA PETTIT HOPKINS passed away peacefully at home on April 1, 2022.
She was born on October 28, 1927, in St. Albans, West Virginia to Joseph Pettit and Anna Mae Harrah Pettit. She was the second daughter; her sister, Geraldine Pettit Wyatt being born seven years prior.
On November 23, 1946, Joanna married a handsome young veteran, and the love of her life Floyd George Hopkins. Joanna and George were happily married for 70 years before his death in 2016. She was the mother of 6 children, 1 boy and 5 girls. They moved their family to Florida in 1966 where they raised their daughters, their son having already married. When ready to retire, the couple chose to make Aiken, South Carolina their final home.
Joanna is survived by her son, George Stephen Hopkins; daughters, Janice Hopkins Moccia, Constance Hopkins Gonzalez, and Carol Hopkins Williams; 14 grandchildren, Chris Hopkins, Heather Steffan, Aaron Hopkins, Seth O'Dell, Adam O'Dell, Matthew O'Dell, Constance Moccia, Joanna Kerr, Rebecca Moccia, Victoria Gonzalez, Wade Williams, Blake Williams, Cole Williams, and Chase Williams; 8 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She is pre-deceased by two daughters, Rebecca Hopkins O'Dell and Linda Hopkins.
Visitation and memorial services to be held at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home at 715 East Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC, 29803 at 10 and 11 a.m., respectively, on April 15, 2022. A graveside ceremony will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home or memorial donations may be made to Living Hope Fellowship "In honor of Joanna Hopkins" at 2550 Old Dominion Road, Aiken, SC 29803.