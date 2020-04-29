JOANNA ROCHELLE ALLEN, of Nitro, formerly of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
Joanna was born April 13, 1976, in St. Albans, to Brenda Bruton Allen-Wiley and Ronald W. Allen Sr.
Jo was educated in the Kanawha County School System and graduated from St. Albans High School in 1994. She attended West Virginia State University in pursuit of a bachelor's degree.
She was formerly employed at Kelly's Law Firm in Charleston, as a paralegal.
Those family members and friends left will always remember her sweet spirit and that Beautiful Smile. She had an unconditional love for her family.
Jo was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Allen Sr., and grandmother, Anna C. Johnson-Allen-Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Darius Allen; her parent, Brenda Wiley (Alonzo); brothers, Ronald Allen Jr. (Ashley), Randell, David, Byron, Kendrick and Isaiah, all of St. Albans; a special love for her niece, Shay Allen of St. Albans; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.