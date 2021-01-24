JOANNE CROZIER, 84, of Charleston passed away January 22, at Arthur B. Hodges due to complications from a series of recent falls.
She was born in Waukegan, IL, to the late Joseph and Stella Cyganek. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard, and daughter, Jean Ashbrook.
Joanne graduated from Augustana Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, IL. She started her career at Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan. After moving to Charleston, she worked at CAMC General and for Maternal and Child Health at CAMC Memorial. For 33 years she was a Kanawha County School Nurse from which she retired from in 1998. She also worked part-time at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for over 20 years.
Joanne is survived by daughters Susan (Todd) Morrell of Atlanta, GA, Jackie (Tony) Eden of Houston, TX, Anne (Dennis) Strawn of Charleston, sister Audrey (Jim) Ross of Powder Springs, GA; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren Alex Eden, Lyndsay (Kevin) O'Shea, and Nicholas and Salem Strawn; greatgrandchildren Jackson and Kayleigh O'Shea, and her cat, Tilly Mae.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Rea of Hope in Charleston or Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society.
