JOANNE (ROOP) PETERSON FRALEY, 84, of Catlettsburg, KY, passed away on January 12, 2021, after a long battle with chronic heart failure. She was born August 17, 1936, in Gauley Bridge, WV, to the late Carl Edward and Olive (Hodge) Roop. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Clyde Edward and Harold Richard "Dickie" Roop; and sisters June (Roop) Hardesty and Arlene "Corky" (Roop) Mullins.
Joanne is survived by son and daughter-in-law Marion "Toby" and Karen Peterson, of Lexington, KY; son and daughter-in-law Nathan and Gina Peterson, of Murfreesboro, TN; grandsons Michael Peterson of Indian Trail, NC; and Marshall White of Lexington, KY; sisters, Gail (Roop) Thigpen of Campbells Creek, WV; and Kitty (Roop) Waugh of Granite Falls, NC; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Montgomery Memorial Park mausoleum, with visitation one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are being handled by Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, WV.
Although flowers are welcome, those who wish may make contributions in Joanne's memory to the American Heart Association.