JOANNE HARDER BROWN, 91, of Paso Robles, CA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on March 20, 2023. She and her husband, Ben, were married 67 years.
She was a gift born on Christmas Day 1931 and passed away the first day of Spring 2023. Survivors include a brother, Clark Harder (Barbara), Wimauma, FL; four children: Andy (LuAnn), Minneapolis, MN; Gretchen (John), Templeton, CA; Mark (Janet),Thousand Oaks, CA; and Betsy (Mike), Phoenix, AZ; and four grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren.
Joanne lived an eventful and accomplished life. She graduated from West Liberty State College in West Virginia and attended West Virginia University. She also graduated from Charleston High School. She was the daughter of Aileen Ashley Harder and Robert C. Harder of Charleston, WV.
Ben worked for the Associated Press and she and he raised their family while moving around the country. She loved to travel and especially loved to explore the backroads of California's Central Coast. She also loved spending time with her family.
An avid gardener, she grew prize-winning roses in her garden. 2 Joanne lived a full life and brought great joy and happiness to all with her kindness and Southern charm.
She will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Many thanks to the dedicated caregivers who supported Joanne and the entire family.
A celebration of life will be held in late Spring and burial plans are pending.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of San Luis Obispo County at (805) 544-2266 or hospiceslo.org.