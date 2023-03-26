Thank you for Reading.

Joanne Harder Brown
JOANNE HARDER BROWN, 91, of Paso Robles, CA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on March 20, 2023. She and her husband, Ben, were married 67 years.

She was a gift born on Christmas Day 1931 and passed away the first day of Spring 2023. Survivors include a brother, Clark Harder (Barbara), Wimauma, FL; four children: Andy (LuAnn), Minneapolis, MN; Gretchen (John), Templeton, CA; Mark (Janet),Thousand Oaks, CA; and Betsy (Mike), Phoenix, AZ; and four grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren.

