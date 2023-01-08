Joanne Nannette Wolford Jan 8, 2023 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOANNE NANNETTE WOLFORD, 43, of Morgantown, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. Hastings Funeral Home is entrusted with cremation arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Funeral Home Joanne Nannette Wolford Morgantown Hastings Arrangement Mon Health Medical Center Recommended for you Local Spotlight John Frederick Starcher William “Bill” Hensley Donna Jean Williams Sally Rae Summers Kimberly Dawn Fowlkes Roger Dale Shaffer Donald Ray Harper Jr. Mila Lee Nunley Donald Ray Harper Jr. Noah Ryan Pollastrini Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas.