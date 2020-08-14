JOANNE O'DELL SECRIST, 85, of Ansted went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020 after a long illness.
Born on April 13, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Robert O'Dell and Carrie "Macie" Presson O'Dell.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Secrist and her son, Andrew Adrian.
Joanne was a member of Ansted Baptist Church and had worked for Giant foods as an accountant in Maryland; she was a wonderful mother.
Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn (Kelly) Eastman of Ansted; brother, Tom (Laura) O'Dell of Poe; sister, Virginia Brooks of Maryland; daughter-in-law, Mae Adrian; 3 step grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren; 2 nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 15, at Hendricks Cemetery, Turkey Creek with Rev. Jack Eades officiating.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.
Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Wallace & Wallace of Ansted, WV is in charge of arrangements.