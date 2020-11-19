On Sunday November 15, 2020 JOE "BUD" BOSTON moved on to his next great adventure. He was born in Point Pleasant, WV and was named after his father Joseph Ralph Boston, who on that day was serving our, country at Thule Air Base in Greenland. Joe worked for Shoney's Restaurants for 41 years until his retirement in February 2020, or what he liked to call his "permanent vacation".
Throughout his time on Earth, he touched countless people with his positive outlook on life - we were all better people because of him. Joe was a wordsmith like his mother, and we hope that we can do his memory some justice in carrying on his stories. He was strong willed and independent, so much so that at the age of 6, he got on a Greyhound bus all alone and rode all the way from Georgia to Mason County, WV because he didn't want to be anywhere but home.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 40 years Sue Ann, his children Oliver Wayne and Emily Erin, his grandchildren Emma and Luke, and their mother Hannah, sister Dorothy Boston, brother James Boston, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Joseph Boston and Vivian Smith-Boston, and by his dear brothers John Boston and Bill Boston.
We know that there are many people who would love to come together to show their respect and love for Joe, but for now we will be holding a private service for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Joe's name to Secret Santa or your local humane society. Once we are on the other side of this, we would like to hold a memorial service. He would want no one getting sick on his account. We can all honor him by being kind, living each day to the fullest, and always letting those that we love know it. Like Joe always said, "I'm on permanent vacation and every day's an adventure!"
