JOE C. BOGGS, 92, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Holly Springs, NC and Charleston, WV passed peacefully on December 23, 2020 surrounded by loving family.
Joe was most recently a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Myrtle Beach, SC and a long standing congregant of St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Charleston, WV. Joe retired after 40 years working for Union Carbide. He was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge #58, Scottish Rite bodies, Beni Kedem Shrine, and past president of the Beni Kedem Shrine patrol unit. Joe always had a warm smile, a funny story, a quick joke, and a loving, open heart to everyone in his life - both old and new. He will be forever missed and always remembered for bringing so much light, laughter and love into our lives.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles H. Boggs, mother Addie M. Ellis, brother Howard Boggs, daughter-in-law Sharon Boggs and grandson Jason Boggs.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Millie Steele Boggs, daughter Patricia Boggs, son Michael Boggs, daughter Nikki Steele Wells, grand-daughters Bee Borromeo (Ed Blust) and Kimberly Slaughter (Barrett), grand-sons Logan and Andrew Wells, great-grandchildren Bruin and Seneca Slaughter, and beloved dog, Coco.
A service to honor the life of Joe will be held at 9 a.m., on Monday, December 28, 2020 at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston, WV. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, in South Charleston, WV.
The family requests in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral or Shiner's Hospital.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
