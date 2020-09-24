JOE DAVID McCALLISTER Sr. age 68 of Eskdale died September 21, 2020. He was born May 22, 1952 in Charleston and was the son of the late Marvin Howard and Anna Marie Buzzard McCallister.
He was a retired Coal Miner and retired from the City of Charleston.
Surviving: wife Rebecca McCallister; children Tina Jo Lynch (Chris Ward) of Decota and Jo David McCallister Jr. grandchildren Bryer Lynch (Kaylain) and Katelyn Rumberg (Brody); brothers Mike McCallister (Carol) of Goshen, IN., Brent McCallister (Charlotte) of Ohley, Timmy McCallister (Cindy) of Tennessee, sister; Teresa Russell (Jack) of Leewood, many nieces and nephews, his best friend Willie, and a host of friends and loved ones.
Service will be at 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 26, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Friends and family may call from 1PM till time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com