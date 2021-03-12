JOE DOUGLAS "DOUG" ALLEN, 71, of Hurricane, WV passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Born June 7, 1949 in Milton, WV, Joe was the son of the late William Holcomb Allen, Sr. and Ruby Norma Allen (Ramey). On July 21, 1973, he married Hannelore Ingeborg "Hanna" Allen (Kroger) with whom he had one son, Joe Douglas Allen, Jr.
Joe graduated from Hurricane High School in 1967 and volunteered for the United States Army where he served in Vietnam, the United States, and Germany retiring with the rank of Sergeant Major in 1989. Joe eventually continued to serve as a mail carrier with the US Postal Service in Hurricane, WV until his final retirement in 2007. Throughout all of this, Joe was also always a farmer at heart and enjoyed farming until his passing.
Devoting his life to the cause, whether it was for his country or for the happiness of others, Joe always showed his loyalty, selflessness, and kind heart to those around him. He often left a lasting impression on everyone and will forever be remembered by all he touched.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruby Allen, and brother William "Bill" Allen, Jr.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Hannelore Allen of Hurricane, son Joe Allen, Jr. and daughter-in-law Ashley Allen (Morgan) of Hollywood, MD, sister Jeannette Riffe (Allen) and brother-in-law Charles Riffe of Leesburg, FL, sister-in-law Frances Allen (Riffe) of Leesburg, FL and Hurricane, WV, nephews Bradley Allen and family, and Matthew Allen and family of Cincinnati OH, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Allen Funeral home in Hurricane, WV from 4 to 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held separately with final internment at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's honor to the Christian Community Cupboard in Hurricane, WV at (304) 562-9373 or your local charitable organization.