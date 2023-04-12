JOE DUNN COYNER, JR., 79 years old, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Joe was born and raised in St. Albans, WV, the only child of Laura Mae Bartlett Coyner and Joe Dunn Coyner, both deceased.
Joe is survived by his four children: Julie Plonk (Timothy), Jennifer Coyner, Patrick Coyner (Amy), and Katherine Malish (Richard); six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Joe's children and grandchildren were his greatest loves, and he loved them fiercely and unconditionally. Joe was married to Jane Burdette for thirty years, and they remained close friends after divorcing.
Joe was a career Army officer and Vietnam War veteran, serving his country for twenty years as a helicopter pilot. Upon retiring from the military, Joe worked at Lockheed Martin Corporation (formerly Martin Marietta) in their Aerospace Division.
Joe was an avid golfer most of his adult life, playing many beautiful courses throughout the country. When he decided to relocate from Orlando, FL to live closer to family, Myrtle Beach was an obvious choice.
While his passing leaves a huge void in the lives of his family, they honor him by sharing the many great stories and memories of Joe's adventurous life, and they are thankful to have been along for the ride.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans with Military Honors and Army Chaplain (Pastor) Dave Stauffer officiating.
Following the Celebration of Life service, a gathering of friends and family will be received at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans from 3 to 5 p.m.
You may visit Joe's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Coyner family.
