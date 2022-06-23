Joe Ellet White Sr.

JOE ELLET WHITE, SENIOR age 63, of Grayson Ky, formerly of Dry Branch, WV Cabin Creek passed away Saturday June 18th 2022 at his residence.
He was born Friday, February 6, 1959, the son of the late Clyde W. White Sr. and Ida Mae Chambers White.
He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, William O. White and Clyde W. White Jr.
He was very strong, outspoken, gentle, kind man, willing to help anybody in trouble. He coached Cabin Creek teeball, baseball, and football. He loved all children, wanting to better their lives anyway he could. He was a great supporter of his family and friends. Loved to have cookouts and get togethers. Graduate of East Bank High School class of 1977. He loved West Virginia football and the Raiders. "Big Joe" will be greatly missed. The great storyteller!
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 41 years, Dena Garten-White; two sons, Joe E White Jr. (Courtney) of Paint creek, WV and Jesse Craver White (Lillian) of Huntington, WV; one daughter, Amber Kaye (Paul) of Michigan; three brothers, Jerry White of Marmet, WV, Kenny White (Patricia) of Giles, WV, and Jeff White of East Bank, WV; three sisters, Bonnie (Billy Jay) Walker of Olive Hill, KY, Connie Rosenbaum of East Bank, WV, and Shirley Nalle of Dry Branch, WV; one granddaughter, the love of his life, Mayci Ann white; one grandson, Jullian Craver White and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. A special mention to his best buddy, James Browning (Lamchops).
Funeral service will be held, 1 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Sharon Church of God, Dry Branch, WV with Pastor David Masto Officiating. Family may visit Thursday at 11:30 a.m., and friends 12 p.m., until the time of the service.
Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill, Kentucky is caring for all arrangements for Joe Ellet White, Senior.