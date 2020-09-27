JOE J. COTTLE, 88, of Summersville, WV, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, September 28, in the Southern Baptist Fellowship Church, Summersville. White Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments.
