JOE LEWIS PACK, 85, of South Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home.
After graduating from Duval High School in 1953, Joe served 1 year with the FBI. He also served his country as a member of the West Virginia Army National Guard for 6 years. Joe was a member of Bible Center Church, Charleston, WV.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Grace Nelson Pack; daughter, Joy Pack; brothers, Greg, Donald, Leo, and Bob; and sister, Barbara Tygart.
He is survived by the love of his life, Ethel Moore Pack; sons, Mark (Frances), Kevin (Samantha), and Barry; brothers, Bill (Dixie), Ronnie (Betty); sister, Peggy Miller; grandchildren, Kelly, Nikki, Ryan, Tyler, Andrew, Madison and Owen; and great grandchildren, Hazel, Calvin, Nora, Caden and Ann Marie.
Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV, with former Bible Center Church Pastor Robert Spradling and current Senior Pastor Matt Friend officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joe's memory to Appalachian Bible College, 161 College Drive, Mount Hope WV, 25880.
