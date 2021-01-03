JOE RAY VARIAN, 83 of Hurricane, W Va. was uplifted into the arms of angels December 31, 2020.
Survived by his loving wife of 36 years Donna (Mynes) Varian and children Keven and Liz Ransom, Jim and Connie young, Rick and Phyliss Varian, Cathy Varian, and Robin Bias. Along with their thirteen grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents William P. "Buck" and Mildred "Millie" Varian along with son Joel jr.
He was a 1955 graduate of hurricane high school. 24 year employee of union carbide. 12 year member of the West Virginia board of coal mine health and safety and 9 year safety director for Rhone Poulenc.
Graveside service will be held at Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane, WV on Tuesday at 11 a.m., January 5, 2021.
Please visit allenfuneralhomewv.com to share memories and condolences.