Joe Thomas Harper

JOE THOMAS AMBROSE HARPER went home to the Lord on Thursday January 14, 2021. Joe was born in his hometown of St. Albans WV on December 25, 1941, as 1 of 8 children born to Monroe (Red) & Bessie Harper. Losing his birth mother at 5 years old, the family was blessed when his father married Gladys Mcallister- Harper who became his mother. She loved and raised Joe and his siblings Pauline, Donetta, Sue, Sharon, Karen, Gloria Jean & brother Gary.
Joe graduated from St. Albans High School, class of 1959. He was known for his kindness and dancing ability. Joe served in the Marine Corps and had fond memories of his time of service to his Country. After his time in the Marine Core, he worked for Jorgensen Steel as a Head foreman in Southgate, Ca. Joe met and married Gloria Perez and raised 4 children together, one boy and 3 girls. Mori, Eileen, Andrea & Heather. Joe & Gloria had 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He decided to return to school while working at Jorgensen Steel to complete his College education. Joe attended University of West Virginia, University of San Francisco, University of La Verne and California Coast University where he received his Doctorate degree at the age of 74. He also worked and retired after many years from the Department of Children Services for Los Angeles County.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife Gloria, his adult daughter Eileen, son in law Danny, his parents Monroe, Bessie & Gladys, his sister Karen, Pauline, brother Gary. Joe left behind his daughters Andrea Martinez, Heather Rodriguez and her husband Ruben, his son Mori Harper and his wife Elizabeth. Also left behind are his grandchildren, Selena Medina, Danny Martinez his wife Debie, Eileen Martinez her husband Danny, Rosie Martinez, Daniel Martinez, Jeff Harper, Lerissa Harper, Ruben Rodriguez, Dominic Rodriguez. His great grandchildren Anthony Rodriguez & Victoria Noguez, Finley & Milo Hoover-Harper. Joe also left behind his Sisters Donetta Johnson and her husband Robert, Sue Armstrong, Gloria Jean Norvell, Sharon Miles and her husband Denny, along with many nieces and nephews, all of West Virginia. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Transformation Calvary at 10am. Burial will be held at Queen of Heavens Cemetery in Rowland Heights, California, at 1pm.