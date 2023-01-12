JOE W. DEMPSEY, JR., 90, of Cross Lanes, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023.
He was born on May 29, 1932, to Joe and Faye Dempsey of Charleston. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Bill Dempsey, of Cross Lanes and nephew Billy Dempsey of South Carolina.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of almost 67 years, Reva Dempsey; daughters Diana (Dave) Brozenick of Knoxville, TN; Linda (Pete) Polo of Calabash, NC; sister Marian Cavender of Cross Lanes, brother Ronald Dempsey of Charleston; grandchildren Ashley and husband Adam Stewart , Nicholas Brozenick, Courtney Polo and Danielle Hardin; great grandchildren Camilla and Briella Stewart, Otto Hardin; brother-in-law, Denver Skeens of Nitro, sisters'-in-law Sonny and husband Earl Shamblin of Sissonville, Alma and husband Ray VanCleave of Kentucky, Betty and husband Bob Robbins of Ohio; many nieces and nephews.
Joe graduated from Dunbar High School. He served as a sergeant in the Korean War. He retired from Union Carbide after 38 years of service. He was a member of Carbides' volleyball league champions. He enjoyed deer hunting, four wheeling, gardening and bowling. He shared a close relationship with nephews, Brian and Darin Dempsey, Larry Shamblin, who was like a son to him, as well as the entire Shamblin family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or a charity of your choice.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Rice, Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens with Military Graveside Rites conducted by St Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of Family and friends will be from 11 until time of service.