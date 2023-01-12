Thank you for Reading.

Joe W. Dempsey Jr.
SYSTEM

JOE W. DEMPSEY, JR., 90, of Cross Lanes, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023.

He was born on May 29, 1932, to Joe and Faye Dempsey of Charleston. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Bill Dempsey, of Cross Lanes and nephew Billy Dempsey of South Carolina.

Tags

Recommended for you