Joe William Bentley
JOE WILLIAM BENTLEY Sr, 81 of Hurricane fell asleep in death October 26th, 2020.

He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Sierra Sue Bentley. His 3 sons and their wives- Joe and Peggy of Hurricane, Dave and Andra of Pasadena, TX and Steve and Clarisse of Rockwall, TX. Also his sister Mae McCulloch of Glasgow, Scotland. Along with 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and several beloved nieces, nephews and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Lillian and his 2 brothers, Richard and Jack.

He was a faithful servant of Jehovah God and an active member of the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Allen Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held via Zoom on November 7th, 2020 at 2 p.m. If you would like to attend this service via Zoom, please contact Ashley Watkins -amwatkins197@gmail.com or Daniel Shutters- danielshutters@mail.com