JOE HOWARD YOUNG passed away on January 29, 2021 at age 77. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sara Margot (Moss) Young of Summersville, WV, daughter Pam Stafford of Springfield, OH, sons Joe (Kelly) Young of Hurricane, WV, Stephen (Amy) Young of Summersville, WV, and Michael (Kelly) Young of Mount Nebo, WV, as well as 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sister Brenda (Tom) Combs of Columbus, OH, and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was born August 23, 1943 in Charleston, WV, to Fred and Hazel Young (Groves) of Muddlety and graduated from Nicholas County High School in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked at Groves Dairy, Island Creek Coal Company, Farmers and Merchants Bank, Nicholas County Bank, and was the owner and operator of KTBY Corporation from 1973 to 1976, United Cable Corporation from 1971 to 1996, and Nicholas Sanitation, Inc. from 1977 to 2016. He served on the boards of directors for several different public, civic, and non-profit organizations, and was a past president of the West Virginia Waste Haulers Association. He was also active with the Craigsville Little League and Summersville Little League. Close family and friends remember Joe's quiet generosity.
He is predeceased by his parents, his stepfather Leonard Groves, brother Fred "Bud" (Irene) Young, brother Robert (Margaret) Young, and sister Marsha (Ronald) Sweeney.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Nicholas County Community Foundation's Young Family Fund, PO Box 561, Summersville, WV 26651 or the Summersville Youth Athletic Association, 820 Broad Street, Summersville, WV 26651.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville was in charge of arrangements.