JOEL ALDEN "JOE" STRAIGHT, 60, of Pinch passed away on June 25, 2021, in Hubbard Hospice House. He was born on January 26, 1961, in Charleston, WV. Joe was a member of the IBEW 466, with over 40 years of service. Joe was loved my many, he had a big heart and a smile to go with it. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his mother Jackie (Dunlap) Straight and his son Joseph "Joey" Straight.
Joe is survived by his father Jack Allen Straight, brother Jeffrey Straight and his wife Cathy, his sister Kim King, his niece Haley King, his nephew Scott Straight and his wife Jill and their son Dylan, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Special thanks to CAMC NICU and Hubbard Hospice House for taking such great care of him.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Straight family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com