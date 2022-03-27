JOEL FRANKLIN BOWLING, SR., 76, of Southside, WV passed away at home on Thursday, March 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Joel was born on February 1st, 1946, in Montgomery, West Virginia to the late William H. Bowling and Margaret O'Connell Bowling, Joel was a 1964 graduate of Montgomery High School and continued his education at West Virginia Institute of Technology graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Printing Management. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force from 1968 to 1972, and while only in for his basic four years, he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. Joel spent 38 years working in Hospital Administration. He achieved recognition and success while working for hospitals in West Virginia and Ohio. He retired from Raleigh General in Beckley, West Virginia. He loved the outdoors and looked forward to his yearly vacations at the beach. Being known for his witty sense of humor, Joel was well liked in his work and private life. Joel was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years Brenda Racer Bowling; son, Joel F. Bowling, Jr; daughters, Jessica M. Bowling Haines and husband Benjamin, and Jamie L. Bowling Palumbo and husband Stephen. He was blessed with thirteen grandchildren, and numerous other family members and lifelong friends.
In addition to his parents, Joel was also preceded in death by his brother, William H. "Herb" Bowling and a nephew, Timothy O'Connell Bowling.
Joel's faith was a part of his life and with that same kind of faith, Joel's family is going to honor and celebrate his life. There will be a visitation on Wednesday evening, March 30, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., with "The Rosary" at 7:30 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV. Joel's Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro, WV with Father Chapin officiating. Military Honors for Joel will take place at a later date at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Joel's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com