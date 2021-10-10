JOEL JOSHUA SPATES HAUGHT, the lifetime face of Lake Chaweva in Cross Lanes, WV passed away suddenly on October 3, 2021 at the age of 56 in North Carolina at Shakori Hill Grass Roots Festival of Music and Dance. Joel was an integral part of the Shakori Festival Community and was preparing for the festival and the arrival of his family and friends.
He was a 1983 Graduate of Nitro Highschool , where he was most notably remembered as the class clown. He served in the US army in Germany, he was a security guard at the Marriott for 15 years, then spent most of his time caretaking for his lake community and neighbors. He was a founding member of the Lake Chaweva Pirate Association and led the community in the annual 4'th of July Celebration. He was known as the Captain and was proud of his home made pontoon boat.
Joel was loved and known by many at home and afar. He was proceeded in death by his mom Nancy Haught and sister Cassandra Blankenship. He is survived by the love of his life and best friend who was always along for the ride, his wife Laurel Lavigne Haught. Father James A Haught, editor emeritus of the Charleston Gazette Mail. Brothers Jake Haught of Cross Lanes and Jeb (Barbara) Haught of San Diego. Children Michelle Clark of Rock Branch, Lisa Underwood of Bancroft, Ian Lavigne of Sissonville, Samantha (Deyontae) Haught of The Haught Compound, Lyndsey (Jake) Haught of Cross Lanes, Katie Haught of Ravenswood, Conner (Brittany) Haught of Colorado. Grandchildren: Ryan, Mason, Alexis, Cayden, Beau, Jocelyn, and Gavin. Godsons Alex and Josh. In addition to his grandchildren he was known as Papa Joel to countless children in his lifetime.
There is a celebration of life this weekend in NC with his Shakori Family. A proper pirate send off will be held at the beach at Lake Chaweva in Cross Lanes, WV October 24, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.
Send Forgiveness, Understanding, Compassion, and Kindness, but no flowers please.