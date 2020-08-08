Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JOEL LEE HAMMONS, 63, of Craigsville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Graveside service will be Monday, August 10, at 2 p.m., at Buckle Cemetery, Craigsville, WV. All arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV.