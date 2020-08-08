JOEL LEE HAMMONS, 63, of Craigsville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Graveside service will be Monday, August 10, at 2 p.m., at Buckle Cemetery, Craigsville, WV. All arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV.
